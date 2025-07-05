Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found amid search for missing American Brian Tarrence in Turks and Caicos

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

New York man vanishes in Turks and Caicos
New York man vanishes in Turks and Caicos 01:47

Investigators have made a grim discovery during the search for Brian Tarrence, a New Yorker who disappeared in Turks and Caicos. 

Tarrence was on vacation with his wife and was last seen on surveillance video walking away from his hotel early in the morning of June 25. 

Police have been searching for him ever since, and a private investigator was brought on to assist. 

Saturday morning, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force again organized a search for Tarrence. A few hours into the search in an area of Grace Bay, they said they found "the body of a deceased male in a decomposed state."

They have not yet established, however, if the body is Tarrence's. 

"We the police extend condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and ask that the public not speculate and await positive identification of the deceased," acting Commissioner Rodney Adams said in a statement

So far, there's nothing to indicate any criminality

Carl DeFazio, formerly of the NYPD, was brought on as the private investigator in the case. 

"If he was robbed, by now I think I would have seen a credit card charge, or found his wallet, or found him, you know," DeFazio told CBS News New York's Tony Aiello earlier this week. 

DeFazio said there was nothing thus far to point to any criminality in the case. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.