American Brian Tarrence missing in Turks and Caicos. Here's what we know about his disappearance.

There's a search underway for an American missing in Turks and Caicos.

Brian Tarrence disappeared there on June 25 while on vacation with his wife Maria.

Police in Turks and Caicos are appealing for help in finding him.

Brian Tarrence last seen on surveillance video

The tropical paradise is more typically known as a place where vacation memories are made. Now, it's home to a mystery.

"If he was robbed, by now I think I would have seen a credit card charge, or found his wallet, or found him, you know," Carl DeFazio said.

DeFazio is retired NYPD. He works as a private investigator in Turks, and was hired to help find Tarrence.

Surveillance video shows Tarrance, 51, walking away from the Paradise Inn around 3:30 a.m. Police scoured the area, but haven't located the missing man.

"You know, in the area that he's at, it's not remote. It's not desolate. It's businesses, thriving, all day and all night long," DeFazio said. "We usually are able to gather information but it's like he disappeared, we're trying to figure it out. I have nothing to point to criminality at this point, though."

"We are deeply concerned"

Tarrence and his wife of one year recently moved to a building on West 42nd Street in Manhattan. Before that, they shared a townhome in Monroe in Orange County. Baudlaire Theagene was his neighbor.

"Nice guy, very pleasant, always polite to people," Theagene said. "Quiet guy."

Tarrence is a vice president at Diligent Software.

"We are deeply concerned about our team member, Brian Tarrence, who has been reported missing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brian and his loved ones during this extremely difficult time," the company said in a statement. "We have made ourselves available to fully cooperate with local law enforcement and have engaged a security firm to support the ongoing search efforts. The safety and well-being of our employees is always our top priority, and we are doing everything we can to assist in the efforts to locate Brian."