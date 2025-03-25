Brett Gardner's son, Miller Gardner, died from possible food poisoning, Costa Rica investigators say

Preliminary report says son of former Yankee Brett Gardner may have died from asphyxiation

A preliminary investigation into the death of Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner, indicates he may have died from possible food poisoning.

Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency said in a statement Monday it appeared he died of asphyxiation, but the the agency shared another update Tuesday ruling that out.

"Preliminary reports indicate the cause of death is asphyxiation following possible food poisoning," the initial statement read.

The update on Tuesday, however, said, "A consultation was conducted with the doctor of the Forensic Pathology Section of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) and it is preliminarily ruled out that the cause of death was asphyxiation, because at the time of inspection of the body, no macro-level anomalies were observed in the respiratory tract." It said samples were taken "in order to perform three analyses, histology, toxicology and neuropathology in the Forensic Science laboratories of OIJ."

The agency said those results are expected to take two to three months, due to high demand for autopsies.

Miller Gardner found dead on family vacation in Costa Rica

The Gardner family on vacation at a popular resort on the country's Pacific coast when several of them fell ill.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our hearts go out to the family during this incredibly difficult time," Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort said in a statement. "The factors that led to this tragic incident are unknown, and we are fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate. We remain committed to supporting our guests and staff, prioritizing their well-being and safety, while respecting the privacy of those affected."

The family said Miller, their youngest son, was found dead Friday.

"With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st. Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day. We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief. Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing."

Brett Gardner played his entire 14-year career with the Yankees before retiring after the 2021 season. He was a 2015 American League All-Star and he won a Gold Glove in 2016.

The Yankees said in statement Miller Gardner "had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature."