Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker suspended by NFL after sexual misconduct investigations

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been suspended for 10 games regardless of whether he is on a roster, following an investigation into more than a dozen sexual misconduct allegations, the NFL announced on Thursday.

The NFL said in a memo that Tucker's suspension for violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy will begin on roster cutdown day, Aug. 26. He would be eligible for reinstatement on Tuesday, Nov. 11, according to the league.

Tucker played for the Ravens for 13 seasons before his release on May 5. The NFL had investigated allegations of inappropriate conduct by massage therapists, reported by our media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

The NFL said Tucker may still try out and sign with a team during his suspension. During that time, if he is signed during the offseason, he may practice with a team and compete in preseason games.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tucker's agent, Rob Roche, said, "We are disappointed with the NFL's decision."

"Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud," Roche added. "He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter."

Justin Tucker sexual misconduct allegations

The NFL investigated following the Baltimore Banner's report that Tucker was accused of sexual misconduct by at least 16 massage therapists between 2012 and 2016.

Tucker and his attorneys continue to deny the allegations.

"The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend," Roche said.

When the report was published, Tucker posted on social media that he never acted inappropriately during message therapy sessions.

"I have always made a conscious effort to be considerate and respectful in all of the interactions with the community that I love so much. It is devastating for me to learn that anyone would feel I was offensive in any way," Tucker said.

Tucker cut by the Ravens

Tucker was released by the Ravens in May after they drafted kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round out of the University of Arizona.

Ravens' General Manager Eric DeCosta said the release was a "football decision."

"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," DeCosta said in a statement. "Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker."

In February, DeCosta called the sexual misconduct allegations "serious" and "concerning."

DeCosta said, at the time, that he wanted to see what the NFL's investigation revealed before making any decisions about Tucker.

"The allegations are serious, concerning. The amount of allegations are serious, concerning," DeCosta said. "I think we're fortunate the league is doing an investigation, we'll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can and we'll make a decision based on that."

Tucker's prolific Ravens' career

Tucker, 35, joined the Ravens in 2012, the year Baltimore won Super Bowl XLVII. During his NFL career, the kicker from Texas became one of the league's all-time best.

In 2024, Tucker had a career-low season with a 73.3% field goal percentage, hitting 22 of 30 attempts.

Despite that, Tucker is still the most accurate kicker in NFL history with an overall career field goal percentage of 89.1%. He also holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history at 66 yards.

He is a seven-time NFL Pro Bowl player and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

"Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history," DeCosta said. "His reliability, focus, drive, resilience, and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade."