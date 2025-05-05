Baltimore Ravens release Justin Tucker amid sexual misconduct allegations

The Baltimore Ravens have released All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker amid allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta called Tucker's release a football decision.

"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," DeCosta said in a statement. "Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker."

The Ravens used a sixth-round draft pick on a kicker, Tyler Loop, from the University of Arizona.

The NFL is investigating after the Baltimore Banner reported that Tucker was accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen Baltimore-area massage therapists. According to Jonathan Jones, an NFL Insider for the NFL on CBS, the league's investigation "remains under review."

Tucker and his attorneys have denied the accusations.

"I have always made a conscious effort to be considerate and respectful in all of the interactions with the community that I love so much. It is devastating for me to learn that anyone would feel I was offensive in any way," Tucker said in a statement on January 30.

Tucker continued, "I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session."

Tucker played 13 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

In 2024, Tucker had a career-low season with a 73.3% field goal percentage, hitting 22 of 30 attempts.

Despite that, Tucker is still the most accurate kicker in NFL history with an overall career field goal percentage of 89.1%. He also holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history at 66 yards.

Tucker was the last remaining player from the Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl championship team. He is a seven-time NFL Pro Bowl player and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

"Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history," DeCosta said. "His reliability, focus, drive, resilience, and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade."

"Serious" and "concerning" allegations

In February, DeCosta called the sexual misconduct allegations "serious" and "concerning."

DeCosta said, at the time, that he wanted to see what the NFL's investigation revealed before making any decisions about Tucker.

"The allegations are serious, concerning. The amount of allegations are serious, concerning," DeCosta said. "I think we're fortunate the league is doing an investigation, we'll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can and we'll make a decision based on that."

Then, ahead of the NFL Draft, DeCosta said he wasn't ruling out selecting a kicker in the late rounds of the NFL Draft.

"I think it's worth it, sure. There have been some great kickers drafted," DeCosta said. "It's worth it if you have the right kicker. It just depends on the board, it depends on the player, it depends on how the coaches see him. Also, it should be said that some of the greatest kickers of all time weren't drafted. There's no blueprint for finding a kicker, except, you have to be able to evaluate the kicker."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed the Tucker situation during media availability during rookie mini-camp, saying any decisions made would be football-related.

"Just from a football standpoint, salary cap, all the different things that you just take into consideration, whatever we decide to do over the next few weeks will be based on football," Harbaugh said.