Baltimore Ravens GM calls allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against Justin Tucker serious and concerning

Baltimore Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta called allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against kicker Justin Tucker "serious" and "concerning" during a press conference Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Tucker has strongly denied the claims.

The Baltimore Banner has reported that several massage therapists alleged Tucker exposed himself to them and asked them to massage his pelvic region or inner thighs. Others said he brushed against them while exposed, the Baltimore Banner reported.

Tucker has not been charged with a crime and his attorneys deny the allegations.

"I have always made a conscious effort to be considerate and respectful in all of the interactions with the community that I love so much. It is devastating for me to learn that anyone would feel I was offensive in any way," Tucker said in a statement released on social media.

He continued, "I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session."

Last week, the NFL said it is investigating Tucker.

During the press conference Tuesday, DeCosta said he wants to see what the NFL's investigation reveals before making any decisions about Tucker.

"The allegations are serious, concerning. The amount of allegations are serious, concerning," DeCosta said Tuesday at the NFL's annual scouting combine in Indianapolis. "I think we're fortunate the league is doing an investigation, we'll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can and we'll make a decision based on that."

The Associated Press reports that NFL officials spoke with at least three of the women so far. DeCosta said he met with NFL investigators.

He also said he was made aware of the allegations before a Baltimore media outlet was about the publish a story and met with Tucker. He did not share further details about that conversation.

Justin Tucker is considered a reliable kicker in the league. He has played 13 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and is coming off a career-low season with a 73.3% field goal percentage, hitting 22 of 30 attempts. He also holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history at 66 yards.

