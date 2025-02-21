NFL investigates Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker after allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior, Baltimore Banner reports

The NFL is investigating Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker after he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by more than 15 massage therapists, The Baltimore Banner reported Friday.

Tucker has vehemently denied the claims.

According to The Baltimore Banner, NFL investigators were in Baltimore interviewing the women, several of whom allege Tucker exposed himself to them and asked them to massage his pelvic region or inner thighs. Two others said Tucker brushed them while exposed, according to The Banner.

Tucker has not been criminally charged and his attorneys deny the allegations.

In a statement released on social media, Tucker said in part, "I have always made a conscious effort to be considerate and respectful in all of the interactions with the community that I love so much. It is devastating for me to learn that anyone would feel I was offensive in any way."

Tucker continued, "I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session."

The Ravens shared a statement in response to The Baltimore Banner's January 30th report, saying, "We are aware of the Baltimore Banner's story regarding Justin Tucker as well as his response. We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

Justin Tucker has played 13 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He is coming off a career-low season with a 73.3% field goal percentage, hitting 22 of 30 attempts. Despite that, Tucker is still the most accurate kicker in NFL history with an overall career field goal percentage of 89.1%. He also holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history at 66 yards.