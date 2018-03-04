How to watch the 90th Academy Awards

The 90th Academy Awards Sunday night marks the end of the 2018 awards season. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theater, Hollywood's biggest awards show is officially scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. ET, but CBS News will bring you red carpet coverage starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2018 Oscars

What: 90th Academy Awards Date: Sunday, March 4, 2018 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) Host: Jimmy Kimmel On TV: Your local ABC affiliate Online stream: ABC.com and the ABC app (subscription required)

CBS News Oscars live blog

CBS News will have live coverage of all the red carpet activity starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. The live blog will continue through the entire Academy Awards show, keeping you updated with all the winners, speeches, snubs and everything Oscars.

Academy Award nominees 2018

"The Shape of Water" leads the 2018 Oscar nominations list with 13. Here are some of the most closely-watched categories. But you can get the full list of 2018 Oscar nominations here.

Best Picture

"Call Me By Your Name"



"Darkest Hour"



"Dunkirk"



"Get Out"



"Lady Bird"



"Phantom Thread"



"The Post"



"The Shape of Water"



"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"



Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."



Best Actress

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"



What to expect on Oscars night

The red carpet at the Oscars is always a source of glamour and sometimes drama. This year, controversy is buzzing about E!'s red carpet coverage with Ryan Seacrest. The "American Idol" and daytime TV host was recently accused of sexual misconduct by a former employee; he denies the charges and an E! investigation found "insufficient evidence to substantiate" the allegations. Jennifer Lawrence has already expressed that she is not sure if she will pause to talk with Seacrest on the red carpet.

The #MeToo and Time's Up movements are expected to have a big presence at the Oscars, potentially creating some "awkwardness" around Hollywood's biggest night, but unlike the recent Golden Globes, there is no organized effort to have attendees wear black as a sign of protest.

Who's presenting awards at the Oscars?

The list of presenters for the Academy Awards Sunday is a diverse group that includes "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, "Girls Trip" breakout star Tiffany Haddish, "Lady Bird" writer/director Greta Gerwig and "The Big Sick" co-writer and star Kumail Nanjiani.

Casey Affleck, last year's winner for Best Actor, has bowed out of presenting after sexual harassment allegations resurfaced after he won last year.