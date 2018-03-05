Oscars 2018 red carpet

-
Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong'o arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Time's Up organizers said that though there is no red carpet dress code this year, as there was for the Golden Globes. The movement will have a major presence at the ceremony. Jimmy Kimmel is scheduled to host the show again.
Credit: AFP/Getty
-
Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
-
Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Getty
-
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Betty Gabriel
Betty Gabriel attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
-
Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
-
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Lakeith Stanfield
Lakeith Stanfield attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
-
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Actress Gal Gadot
Actress Gal Gadot arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian / Getty
-
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Miguel and Nazanin Mandi
Miguel and Nazanin Mandi attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty
-
-
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault
Salma Hayek and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault arrive for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
-
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Laura Dern
Laura Dern attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Andra Day
Andra Day attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
-
Zendaya
Zendaya attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
-
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Joe LoCicero and Gina Rodriguez
Joe LoCicero and Gina Rodriguez attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Laine Bryant
Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
-
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
-
Kelly Marie Tran
Kelly Marie Tran attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Ansel Elgort
Ansel Elgort attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
-
Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Woody Harrelson and Laura Louie
Woody Harrelson and Laura Louie arrive for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Samara Weaving
Samara Weaving arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
-
Danny Glover and Eliane Cavalleiro
Danny Glover and his wife Eliane Cavalleiro arrive for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
-
Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon
US figure skater Mirai Nagasu and US Olympic medalist Adam Rippon arrive for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
-
St. Vincent
St. Vincent attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
-
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves arrive for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Emma Stone
Emma Stone attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Molly Sims
Molly Sims attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Allison Janney
Allison Janney arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer
Actor Timothée Chalamet and Actor Armie Hammer arrive for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Sally Hawkins
Sally Hawkins arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
-
Common
Common attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. /
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Greta Gerwig
Director Greta Gerwig arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
-
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg
Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Darrell Britt-Gibson and Abbie Cornish
Darrell Britt-Gibson and Abbie Cornish attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
Actress Leslie Mann and producer Judd Apatow arrive for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images