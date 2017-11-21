Sexual misconduct
Complete coverage of the fallout from allegations of harassment and misconduct rippling through American businesses, politics and culture
Latest
-
Jones campaign ad slams Moore over sexual misconduct allegations
Titled "Voices", the advertisement features statements from Republicans commenting on the allegations
-
"Saturday Night Live" colleagues stand by Al Franken
Thirty-six women who worked with Al Franken on "Saturday Night Live" have voiced their support for the Minnesota senator
-
CBS News fires Charlie Rose after sexual misconduct allegations
Move comes after multiple women accused journalist of groping them and walking around naked in front of them
-
Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell respond to Charlie Rose allegations
The "CBS This Morning" co-hosts called their colleague's alleged sexual misconduct "wrong" and "disturbing"
-
"Still traumatized:" Powerful women speak out on sexual harassment
Five women, all leaders in their fields, say they're speaking out to help others find their voice
-
Rep. John Conyers revises his response to sexual harassment complaints
Conyers first denied the allegations, then revised his statement to say he settled with the accuser "with an express denial of liability"
-
Charlie Rose taken off the air after sexual misconduct allegations
Washington Post reporter describes claims from women who all worked or wanted to work for his PBS program
-
CBS News suspends Charlie Rose after sexual harassment allegations
CBS News suspended anchor and correspondent Charlie Rose after a report Monday that eight women are accusing him of sexual harassment
-
CBS News suspends Charlie Rose following sexual harassment report
CBS News suspends Charlie Rose; PBS and Bloomberg to halt production and distribution of talk show following sexual harassment report
-
Conway on Roy Moore's candidacy: "We want the votes" for tax bill
In an interview Monday, Conway attacked Moore's opponent, Doug Jones, which prompted Fox News' Brian Kilmeade to ask, "So vote Roy Moore?"
-
Russell Simmons denies sexual misconduct allegations
Keri Claussen Khalighi accused Simmons of sexual misconduct when she was 17 years old; Simmons says everything that occurred was consensual
-
New York Times White House reporter suspended amid misconduct claims
The Times suspended reporter Glenn Thrush amid paper's investigation into the allegations
-
Roy Moore accuser says she was "absolutely not" paid to tell her story
Leigh Corfman said Roy Moore initiated sexual contact with her when she was 14 years old and he was in his 30s
-
Another woman says Al Franken touched her inappropriately
This is the first woman to accuse Franken of harassment while he was a sitting senator
-
Why Trump isn't campaigning for Roy Moore
Ultimately, Trump doesn't know who to believe following decades-old allegations made one month before the Dec. 12 election, according to his aides
-
Many Christian conservatives are backing Alabama’s Roy Moore
For some, Moore is more like a biblical prophet speaking out for God than a politician
-
How should Congress address sexual harassment allegations?
Ruth Marcus, David French, Susan Page, and Ed O'Keefe discuss the recent sexual harassment allegations against Senate Candidate Roy Moore and Senator Al Franken.
-
Major Alabama news organization urges voters to "reject" Moore
"Alabamians must show themselves to be people of principle, reject Roy Moore and all that he stands for," AL.com's Editorial Board wrote
-
Roy Moore infected with "false religious virus": Evangelicals reject Moore at Alabama gathering
While some religious leaders have rallied behind Moore, others say Moore's alleged unwanted sexual advances and assaults only add to his unfitness
-
Can Alabama's evangelicals carry Roy Moore to victory?
Moore's wife Kayla Moore spoke with other women in support of the GOP Senate candidate
-
Roy Moore's wife speaks for her husband's campaign
The roy Moore campaign brought out a group of female supporters, including the candidate's wife, to speak on his behalf. Dean Reynolds is in Birmingham with more.
-
Female former staffers of Al Franken come to his defense
On Thursday, Franken apologized after having been accused of groping and forcibly kissing radio anchor Leeann Tweeden
-
Commentary: Bill Clinton - the original Donald Trump?
Trump has been accused of coarsening our political discourse. And Bill Clinton was accused of the same
-
NPR elects new leadership as fresh harassment issues arise
National Public Radio is dealing with reports of new complaints about unwanted advances by senior male leadership
-
Trump attacks Al Franken on Twitter but is silent on Roy Moore
Trump tweeted, "The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps?"
Highlights
-
Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell address Charlie Rose sexual misconduct allegations
-
Charlie Rose fired by CBS News after sexual misconduct allegations
-
Charlie Rose taken off the air after sexual misconduct allegations
-
Ronan Farrow says Weinstein protected by "machine designed to keep these claims quiet"
-
CBS News suspends Charlie Rose following sexual harassment report
Hollywood
Politics
#MeToo
From "60 Minutes"
-
The little spacecraft that could
-
When food is used as a weapon
-
A team rebuilds after the ultimate loss
-
Aly Raisman: I am a victim of sexual abuse
-
Why were five U.S. soldiers killed by an American bomber in Afghanistan?
-
12-year-old prodigy whose "first language" is Mozart
-
Puerto Rico's storm of misery
-
San Francisco's leaning tower of lawsuits
-
How a WWII-era forger saved lives, one fake document at a time