A Last Second Chance
CBS News follows high school dropouts trying to turn their lives around
Challenge Academy graduates thrive in their new lives
Michelle Miller checks in on the cadets from the National Guard's Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy, one year after they graduated
-
Fresh start for young grads of National Guard boot camp
CBS News attends graduation ceremony of troubled teens who turned things around
-
Troubled teens' transformation moves parents to tears
Months of hard work at the Youth Challenge Academy have paid off in a way few would have imagined possible
-
“When they fail, we hurt”
Sgt. Rochelle Sonza is one of the guidance counselors at Sunburst Youth Academy, a quasi-military high school run by the National Guard aimed at getting high school dropouts back on track. In an ongoing series, CBS News has followed the current class of Sunburst students since they arrived in July. Sgt. Sonza underlined the challenges students face by telling the story of a recent graduate who was killed by a gang.
-
Sergeants' tough love helps to reform troubled teens
Where everyone else sees failure, these sergeants see hidden potential in teens sent to National Guard boot camp
-
For troubled teens in National Guard camp, a visit home may be toughest challenge yet
After weeks of rigorous training, the cadets return home for a brief break but not all make it back to camp
-
Tears and hugs for once-troubled teens at National Guard camp
A quasi-military camp run by the National Guard tries to get high school dropouts back on track; CBS News was there when cadets and families were reunited
-
ChalleNGe Academy cadets sing about home
As cadets prepare to see their families for the first time since they joined the program, they sing about the joys of home.
-
A leap of faith: From high school dropouts to cadets
CBS News follows high school dropouts trying to turn their lives around at a quasi-military program run by the National Guard
-
"Where my Panthers at?"
Staff Sgt. Timothy Edwards leads his "Panthers" platoon in a chant at Sunburst Youth Academy, a quasi-military high school run by the National Guard aimed at getting high school dropouts back on track.
-
National Guard program puts dropouts on a new track
CBS News follows high school dropouts trying to turn their lives around at a quasi-military program run by the National Guard
-
A second chance for high school dropouts
CBS News follows high school dropouts trying to turn their lives around at a quasi-military high school run by the National Guard
-
At National Guard program, a last second chance
CBS News follows high school dropouts trying to turn their lives around at a quasi-military high school run by the National Guard
-
"I didn't come here for my mom or dad"
Angel Kay LeMaster is a cadet at Sunburst Youth Academy, an academic boot camp run by the National Guard aimed at getting high school dropouts back on track
-
"It's helping me become a better person"
Marissa Stowe is a cadet at Sunburst Youth Academy, an academic boot camp run by the National Guard aimed at getting high school dropouts back on track
-
"I just want to learn how to cope with my hatred"
Crista Hopkins is a cadet at Sunburst Youth Academy, an academic boot camp run by the National Guard aimed at getting high school dropouts back on track
-
"That is not who I am anymore"
Jeremy Ceasar is a cadet at Sunburst Youth Academy, an academic boot camp run by the National Guard aimed at getting high school dropouts back on track
-
"I really wanted to be a good kid"
Parker Coker is a cadet at Sunburst Youth Academy, an academic boot camp run by the National Guard aimed at getting high school dropouts back on track
-
"I want to be able to fail and feel okay"
Adjekai Stewart is a cadet at Sunburst Youth Academy, an academic boot camp run by the National Guard aimed at getting high school dropouts back on track
-
"What did I get myself into?"
Francisco Lazo is a cadet at Sunburst Youth Academy, an academic boot camp run by the National Guard aimed at getting high school dropouts back on track
-
"I want him to be better than what I was"
Edward Tucker is a cadet at Sunburst Youth Academy, an academic boot camp run by the National Guard aimed at getting high school dropouts back on track
-
"I'm going to dominate your environment"
Staff Sgt. Timothy Edwards is an instructor at Sunburst Youth Academy, an academic boot camp run by the National Guard aimed at getting high school dropouts back on track
-
"I see a lot of myself within these kids"
Sgt. 1st Class Peter Gutierrez is an instructor at Sunburst Youth Academy, an academic boot camp run by the National Guard aimed at getting high school dropouts back on track