Taylor Swift appears to clap back at Dave Grohl after his Eras Tour remarks

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl took an apparent jab at Taylor Swift during his band's London tour stop this week – and now Swift, who was also in the city for her own tour, is seemingly clapping back.

"I tell you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift," Grohl told the crowd at London Stadium on Saturday.

Just across the city at Wembley Stadium, Swift was performing the second of three shows on her Eras Tour stop in the English capital.

"So we like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour,'" Grohl joked. "We've had more than a few eras and more than a few f***ing errors as well. Just a couple. That's because we actually play live."

Videos of Grohl's remarks were posted online and some people took him to mean Swift doesn't perform live.

The next night, during her third show in London, Swift appeared to respond to Grohl's comments without naming any names. "Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band, who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much," she said. "And so does every one of my fellow performers."

Swift's Era's tour has been wildly successful and last year became the first concert tour to gross more than $1 billion, according to Pollstar.

Many celebrities were spotted during Swift's London shows – including Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear, who was photographed with Salma Hayek and Stella McCartney.

Some critics called Grohl's comments misogynistic, but supporters said he was just expressing frustration with some artists using backing vocals.

One social media user pointed out that Grohl's 17-year-old daughter faced backlash from Swifties earlier this year when she criticized the singer's use of a private jet. "Wow I wonder what prompted Dave Grohl to take a little swipe at Taylor Swift?" the person wrote on social media. "I'm sure it's totally unprovoked & not at all to do with his 17-year-old daughter being relentlessly trolled & sent death threats from Swifties because of this totally innocuous tweet back in January."