Sheriff seeks families who employed man accused of abduction, assault as nanny

Authorities north of the Twin Cities are seeking more families who may have had contact with a man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.

Joseph Bragg, 28, was charged last month with one count each of kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct, court documents show.

Bragg allegedly took the girl from her school bus stop in Zimmerman, Minnesota, on Jan. 21 and brought her to a hotel in Plymouth, where he assaulted her. Authorities found the two in Albert Lea hours after the alleged abduction.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office on Monday said Bragg "communicated with parents through social media, offering to provide nanny or daycare services." The sheriff's office asked anyone who employed Bragg for such services to call the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 651-793-2465. The BCA and FBI are aiding in the investigation.

According to a criminal complaint, in December, the mother of the abducted girl had an unusual encounter with Bragg on Facebook. During the brief interaction, the complaint said, Bragg asked whether she had children and said he wanted children of his own. She then blocked him.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.