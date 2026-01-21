Watch CBS News
Local News

7-year-old missing from Zimmerman, Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Zimmerman Police are asking local residents to check their homes and the surrounding areas for 7-year-old  Brynlee. 

breelyn.jpg
Screenshot Sherburne County Sheriff's Office

Police say that she was last seen getting off the bus at 13th Street West in Zimmerman, Minnesota. A public safety alert says that she entered a black sedan around 3:30. 

She was last wearing a black jacket, blue snowpants, white boots, a pink Nike hoodie, and a grey and white hat. She was also carrying a backpack with a lot of keychains. 

Anyone who may have seen Brynlee or may know her whereabouts are encouraged to call 763-220-9949. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue