7-year-old missing from Zimmerman, Minnesota

Zimmerman Police are asking local residents to check their homes and the surrounding areas for 7-year-old Brynlee.

Screenshot Sherburne County Sheriff's Office

Police say that she was last seen getting off the bus at 13th Street West in Zimmerman, Minnesota. A public safety alert says that she entered a black sedan around 3:30.

She was last wearing a black jacket, blue snowpants, white boots, a pink Nike hoodie, and a grey and white hat. She was also carrying a backpack with a lot of keychains.

Anyone who may have seen Brynlee or may know her whereabouts are encouraged to call 763-220-9949.