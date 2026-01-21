7-year-old missing from Zimmerman, Minnesota
Zimmerman Police are asking local residents to check their homes and the surrounding areas for 7-year-old Brynlee.
Police say that she was last seen getting off the bus at 13th Street West in Zimmerman, Minnesota. A public safety alert says that she entered a black sedan around 3:30.
She was last wearing a black jacket, blue snowpants, white boots, a pink Nike hoodie, and a grey and white hat. She was also carrying a backpack with a lot of keychains.
Anyone who may have seen Brynlee or may know her whereabouts are encouraged to call 763-220-9949.