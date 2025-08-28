Youth minister who helped save lives during Minneapolis shooting: "I just wish I could have done more"

A youth minister was inside the pews during Mass at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning when a shooter opened fire.

"I just wish I could have done more. No innocent life should have been taken in the house of God," said Ellie Mertens, youth minister at Annunciation Catholic Church and School.

Mertens was among the teachers, faculty and students who helped save lives.

"Our staff person who lays down her life every day for kids had to literally do it, holding kids' hands, praying, 'Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,' just keep them safe," said Darby Voeks.

Mertens quickly called Voeks, her supervisor at Crosstown Young Life.

"Sped over here from just a few blocks away, and we rushed into the gym where we were trying to help parents and kids reunite," said Voeks.

For Voeks, the shooting is deeply personal.

"In addition to doing youth ministry here, I went here K through eight," she said. "And my parents had a really hard divorce, and my dad left my life, and this community was like a small town that just surrounded us in love."

Voeks and Mertens are providing the same type of love to the youth and their families at Annunciation, while grieving and coping with Wednesday's events, as others look out for them as well.

"Their arms wide open in support and people welcoming each other into homes, providing meals, holding each other. It's going to be a long journey and we need each other," Mertens said.