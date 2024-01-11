"You can do this type of work yourself": ways to protect pipes as cold front moves in

MINNEAPOLIS — It's cold but it's about to get a lot colder across the state with sub-zero temperatures in our forecast.

That means we could see a problem we've yet to see this winter — frozen pipes.

"With the warmer weather we have had, people have neglected to do the normal things they usually do this time of year," said Jeff Strom of Mr. Rooter Plumbing.

A December that felt more like fall, has Strom a little concerned. But he's got last minute tips for homeowners before the real cold arrives. Like making sure your lawn irrigation system is shut off.

"If you don't do this you have water still on to the spicket and now we see those freezing temperatures and what happens then? We have frozen pipes," said Strom.

He also recommends insulation, especially if you have a drafty home built before the 1990's. Pipes that freeze can also burst.

"You can get pipe insulation at a home store. You can do this type of work yourself," said Strom. "If that pipe freezes you don't necessarily see it right away and then you have damage in the ceiling."

With all the rain we had in December, sump pumps were working overtime. And that's another potential problem for homeowners.

Many left their discharge hoses attached to help pump out water.

"You want to remove that because if we get snow and snow pack, that line freezes up. It's going to burn that pump out. And now all that groundwater is going to come into your home," said Strom.

But even with all these precautions, Strom said problems are inevitable — especially for pipes outside the home.

He said below average snowfall plays a role, because snow acts as insulation for underground pipes.

"We are going to get that colder weather and we don't have that insulation," said Strom. "If you catch it right away it could be couple hundred bucks. If you don't, you are talking thousands."

Strom also recommends that mobile home residents make sure the heat tape on their pipes is up to date.