NEXT Weather: Snow tapers Thursday, with peeks of sunshine possible

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures will start to drop Thursday, leading to the coldest weekend Minnesota has experienced in more than a year.

Expect temperatures to be 7-10 degrees cooler on Thursday. Some sunshine isn't out of the question.

The forecast high is 21 and falling in the Twin Cities, but it will feel like single digits at times due to wind chill.

RELATED: Minnesota to experience coldest air mass felt in more than a year

WCCO

Snow returns on Friday and may carry into Saturday. We are monitoring a system that may shift north. The National Weather Service has a winter storm watch with projected totals of 3-5 inches of snow.

Saturday will be a NEXT Weather Alert day due to the cold air. Below-zero days and nights with dangerous wind chill values arrive Sunday and hang on for some time.

It will be slightly warmer by midweek next week, but still cold. More sunshine is possible due to cold, dry air.