Xcel Energy: Power restoration completed after nearly 300K customers impacted by April Fools' Day storm

MINNEAPOLIS – Xcel Energy says crews have finished restoring power to all of its Minnesota and Wisconsin customers after almost 300,000 residents lost their power due to the April Fools' Day blizzard.

Restoration work was completed Monday afternoon. Xcel says customers who are still without power "should check for damage to their mast, which is the electric service connection to their home." If there is damage, customers must first consult with an electrician before service can be restored by Xcel. Click here for more information.

Xcel says more than 1,200 workers and contractors converged on Minnesota and western Wisconsin since Friday to make repairs after the storm dropped several inches of wet, heavy snow on power lines in the region.