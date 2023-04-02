Power may not be fully restored after snowstorm until Sunday, possibly Monday, Xcel says

Xcel: Power may not be fully restored for for another day or two

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The April Fools' Day blizzard dropped heavy, wet snow, damaging power lines and leaving thousands without electricity. Xcel Energy said approximately 280,000 customers across Minnesota and Wisconsin were impacted by the storm.

"I woke up this morning and the temperature in my house was 58 degrees. Normally, it's 68 degrees," St. Paul resident Doug Strandquest said.

The outage in Strandquest's neighborhood forced some businesses, including Trader Joe's, to close on Saturday.

Trader Joe’s on Randolph Ave in Saint Paul is closed today. They still don’t have power after last night’s storm. According to Xcel, more than 30,000 customers are still without power. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/xVpGINrNcv — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) April 1, 2023

"Our neighbor here has an iguana so she was scrambling trying to find something to run her heat lamp, the poor thing," Steve Kelso said.

Steve Kelso also lost power. He says he has been warming up in his truck as the temperature inside his home drops.

"This morning we just drove around to stay warm, check out the neighborhood, see if there's any damage. We got some food. There's not much you can do in the house without the power, it's getting cold in there," he said.

A few doors down from Kelso, Scott Slagle is also in the dark. He's unable to use his breathing machine to sleep.

"I really feel for the people that do have issues with medical devices, that's really sad, I mean if mine was a serious case, what do you do? I guess go to a hospital or hotel," he said.

With nearly 1,000 workers from 10 different states on the job, Xcel says it may not be until Sunday, possibly Monday that power is fully restored. As utility crews continue to work to restore power, Xcel reminds people to stay away from down power lines.

"When it comes to restoring power, top priority is given to situations that threaten public safety, such as live downed wires. Repair priority is based on what will restore power to the largest number of customers most quickly, such as transmission lines or feeder lines that serve large amounts of customers," the utility company said.