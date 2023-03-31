Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Alert: Rain and some thunder Friday, with heavy snow in evening

get the free app
  • link copied

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: 5 a.m. report
NEXT Weather Alert: 5 a.m. report 02:36

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a NEXT Weather Alert day with a mix of stormy weather expected Friday.

While there'll be some dry time in the morning, Friday looks to feature rain and some thunder on and off through the day. Then, heavy snow will develop and the wind will pick up. 

MORE RESOURCES: School closings & delays | NEXT Drive Road Report

The evening commute will be OK, but the roads will be wet, and there may be some slushy accumulation north of the metro.

Cold air will wrap along the back side of the system, which means wet, heavy, accumulating snow. The biggest concern will be Friday night, where there could be near whiteout conditions in southwestern Minnesota. The storm will clear out early Saturday.

Over 6 inches of snow is possible for the metro by Saturday morning. Some models are forecasting more than 10 inches of snow. 

snapshot-2023-03-31t062008-506.jpg
6 to upwards of 13.5 inches possible CBS

However, melting will happen quickly as we rebound to near 50 degrees by Sunday.

More rain and snow is expected next week.

Follow updates throughout the day below. 

 

Icy road at Camp Ripley = great sliding conditions

By WCCO Staff
 

Great meme on this coming snow ...

By WCCO Staff
 

MSP Airport could see top 5 snowiest winter...

By WCCO Staff
WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.