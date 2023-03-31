NEXT Weather Alert: Rain and some thunder Friday, with heavy snow in evening

NEXT Weather Alert: Rain and some thunder Friday, with heavy snow in eveningget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a NEXT Weather Alert day with a mix of stormy weather expected Friday.
While there'll be some dry time in the morning, Friday looks to feature rain and some thunder on and off through the day. Then, heavy snow will develop and the wind will pick up.
The evening commute will be OK, but the roads will be wet, and there may be some slushy accumulation north of the metro.
Cold air will wrap along the back side of the system, which means wet, heavy, accumulating snow. The biggest concern will be Friday night, where there could be near whiteout conditions in southwestern Minnesota. The storm will clear out early Saturday.
Over 6 inches of snow is possible for the metro by Saturday morning. Some models are forecasting more than 10 inches of snow.
However, melting will happen quickly as we rebound to near 50 degrees by Sunday.
More rain and snow is expected next week.