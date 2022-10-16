Wrong-way driver who hit state trooper pleads guilty to criminal vehicular operation

RICE, Minn. -- A driver who hit a Minnesota State Patrol squad car and injured a trooper last month has pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation.

Trevor Reiter entered his plea Thursday, according to court records.

Reiter hit a squad car head-on when he was going the wrong way on Highway 10 near Rice the night of Sept. 29, the state patrol said.

Benton County

The trooper activated their emergency lights and siren to try to stop Reiter, and stop sticks were also deployed. Reiter was going between 35 and 45 mph when he hit the squad car, the patrol said.

The trooper was briefly hospitalized before being released.

The criminal complaint states Reiter smelled of alcohol and had trouble walking. His breath test allegedly read .229 BAC, nearly triple Minnesota's legal limit of .08.