State trooper hit by wrong-way driver on Highway 10, alcohol suspected factor
RICE, Minn. -- A state trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a wrong-way driver Thursday night.
Minnesota State Patrol says a motorist in a Mercury Sable was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 in Benton County near Rice around 10:45 p.m.
A state trooper squad car was traveling eastbound with its emergency lights and sirens activated, responding to the wrong-way vehicle when the two collided.
The driver of the Mercury, a 22-year-old man from Sauk Rapids, was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. It is suspected alcohol was involved according to the crash report.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.