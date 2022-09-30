State trooper hit by wrong-way driver on Highway 10, alcohol suspected factor

RICE, Minn. -- A state trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a wrong-way driver Thursday night.

Minnesota State Patrol says a motorist in a Mercury Sable was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 in Benton County near Rice around 10:45 p.m.

A state trooper squad car was traveling eastbound with its emergency lights and sirens activated, responding to the wrong-way vehicle when the two collided.

The driver of the Mercury, a 22-year-old man from Sauk Rapids, was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. It is suspected alcohol was involved according to the crash report.