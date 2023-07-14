Wrong way driver Amber Pospisil to be sentenced in musician Douglas Filbrandt's death
MINNEAPOLIS -- An Alexandria woman is expected to be sentenced Friday for drunk driving and crashing into a popular musician, killing him.
The crash happened last fall on Interstate 94, where 32-year-old Amber Pospisil was driving the wrong way.
Beloved local musician Douglas Filbrandt was the other driver, coming home from a show when he was hit.
Pospisil had a previous conviction for drunk driving in Minnesota and was ordered to stay away from alcohol.
Sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m.
