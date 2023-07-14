Watch CBS News
Crime

Wrong way driver Amber Pospisil to be sentenced in musician Douglas Filbrandt's death

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Amber Pospisil to be sentenced in guitarist Mark Filbrandt's death
Amber Pospisil to be sentenced in guitarist Mark Filbrandt's death 00:31

MINNEAPOLIS -- An Alexandria woman is expected to be sentenced Friday for drunk driving and crashing into a popular musician, killing him.

The crash happened last fall on Interstate 94, where 32-year-old Amber Pospisil was driving the wrong way.

Beloved local musician Douglas Filbrandt was the other driver, coming home from a show when he was hit.

Pospisil had a previous conviction for drunk driving in Minnesota and was ordered to stay away from alcohol.

Sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 11:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.