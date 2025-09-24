St. Cloud police: Woman dies after being stabbed multiple times, man arrested

Infant’s death at day care in Savage under investigation, and more headlines

Police say a woman is dead after being stabbed multiple times late Tuesday night in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

According to St. Cloud police, officers were called to the 1000 block of St. Germain St. East shortly before 11:30 p.m. after a 911 caller hung up.

When police arrived, they found the injured woman and began lifesaving measures. However, she died at a St. Cloud hospital. Police have called her death a homicide.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man was also at the scene. Police say they arrested him and brought him to the Benton County Jail. Formal charges are pending.

Police say there's no threat to the public, as the suspect and victim knew each other. Neither of their names have been released at this time, since family members are still being notified.

If you have details which may help police, you're asked to call them at 320-251-1200, or to contact Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.