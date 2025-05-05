Watch CBS News
Woman found dead near burning field in Crow Wing County

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Authorities are investigating after a Brainerd, Minnesota, woman was found dead near a burning field Sunday afternoon.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the fire on the 6400 block of Wetherbee Road just after 12:10 p.m. They found a 65-year-old woman dead near a lawnmower. She has not been publicly identified.

The Brainerd Fire Department and Department of Natural Resources responded to put out the fire.

The sheriff's office, DNR and Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.

