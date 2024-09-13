Woman charged after attack at homeless shelter in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A 33-year-old woman is facing two charges after an attack at St. Anne's Place in North Minneapolis.

According to the charging document, the Minneapolis woman is facing one count of second-degree riot armed with a dangerous weapon and one count of first-degree damage to property.

The document says Minneapolis officers were called for a disturbance at the shelter on the night of Sept. 5. Police reviewed surveillance footage that night and saw a group of people running into the building, followed shortly by a group of at least three people, including the woman, approach the front door of the building.

At one point in the video, officers saw one of those people with the woman pointing to what they believe is a gun.

The 33-year-old is seen on the video hitting the front door of the building with a baseball bat, according to the document. Video also showed the woman hitting a side door of the building and shattering glass on the door.

Building managers say the group caused at least $10,000 in damages.

All residents at the shelter were moved to another building over safety concerns, the document said.

Hoang Murphy, the CEO of People Serving People, which runs the shelter, said staff heard two gunshots that night and one person reported being pistol-whipped in the front of her head and the back. On Wednesday, Minneapolis police said they were reviewing reports and body camera data to see if that was communicated to police.

Minneapolis police have put up a camera outside the shelter and say they're doing extra patrols in the neighborhood. The shelter also hired 24-hour security.