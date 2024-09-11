Video captures people vandalizing Minneapolis homeless shelter

MINNEAPOLIS — Surveillance video shows people armed with baseball bats bashing the glass doors of a Minneapolis homeless shelter.

Sixteen families of women and children have moved out of St. Anne's Place since the attack.

"A normal response is to be afraid," said Hoang Murphy, the CEO of People Serving People, which runs the shelter. "Their intention is to cause fear."

Murphy says the neighbors across the street are responsible.

He says the attack was an escalation of a parking disagreement involving a resident's van, but smashing the door panels wasn't the worst of it.

"[Staff] heard two gunshots, and then there was also two bullet holes in the van when we went outside to address it," Murphy said. "A guest reported being pistol-whipped in the front of her head and the back."

Police were called, but Murphy is baffled and frustrated that no one's been arrested.

"Charges need to be filed," he said. "That's the beginning of making sure that this is safe, and it's a trusting place that families and staff can return to."

The Minneapolis Police Department said in an email, "Officers were not able to establish a level of certainty that supported an arrest. All involved individuals were identified, and the case was assigned to an investigator."

A spokesperson says the department's reviewing all footage.

In the meantime, Minneapolis police put up a camera out front and say they're doing extra patrols in the neighborhood.

The shelter has also hired 24-hour security.

"I'd like to hope we all have the same goal here, which is we want to make sure justice is served," Murphy said. "They have identified these folks. This needs to be addressed."

The shelter was home to 54 women and children.

They've lost track of two of the families. The rest are in a hotel, which Murphy says is not a long-term solution.

See the Minneapolis Police Department's full response below:

MPD has continued to communicate with leadership at St Annes Place on the status of this investigation. That communication includes much of the following information:

Why were no arrests made? Tensions were high between the two groups at the scene. Officers worked diligently to de-escalate the scene to gather the necessary information. Both sides remained escalated and both groups claimed to have been assaulted. Officers were not able to establish a level of certainty that supported an arrest. All involved individuals were identified, and the case was assigned to an investigator. MPD is still reviewing reports and BWC to determine if a "pistol whipping" was communicated to police on September 5th. Officers identified 2 parties (1 adult and 1 juvenile) who broke windows. Investigators are anticipating a quote for repair of for the damaged from SAP. This will help to determine the level of the crime. An investigator has been assigned this case and an active investigation is underway. –

What is missing from the available evidence that you still need to make an arrest? MPD is awaiting a quote for the damaged property – MPD has been awaiting surveillance video of the incident. It was provided on September 9th. 4th Precinct Acting Inspector Hand requested contact information for potential victims claiming to have been assaulted. Until September 9th, no video of an assault has been identified or made available. Investigators spoke with two individuals on September 9th who provided statements about an assault they state occurred on September 5th. If sufficient evidence becomes available, charges will be submitted for consideration.

What is MPD willing to do to ensure the safety of the 54 homeless women and children served at the shelter? 4th Precinct officers and Guardian Beats are conducting extra patrols in the neighborhood. A mobile camera was placed outside SAP

Will MPD commit to supporting a restorative process with the neighbors who live near the shelter to repair so we can bring families back? A social worker will be notified who are trained in dealing with neighbor disputes and have the resources to assist in facilitating a conversation regarding parking issues to prevent future damage to property and/or violence. 4th Precinct Acting Inspector Hand has met with SAPs leadership on the above questions.

