Wolves center Naz Reid out indefinitely after fracturing wrist

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that center Naz Reid is out indefinitely after suffering a wrist injury Wednesday.

According to the Wolves, Reid injured his left wrist in the fourth quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns. An MRI revealed a left scaphoid fracture.

"He will be out indefinitely and further updates to his progress will be provided when available," the team said in a statement.

Atlanta Hawks v Minnesota Timberwolves
Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves  David Berding / Getty Images

Reid has started 11 out of 68 games this season. He was averaging 11.5 points on 53.7% shooting and 4.9 rebounds, which are career highs for Reid. 

First published on March 31, 2023 / 12:22 PM

