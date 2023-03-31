Wolves center Naz Reid out indefinitely after fracturing wrist
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that center Naz Reid is out indefinitely after suffering a wrist injury Wednesday.
According to the Wolves, Reid injured his left wrist in the fourth quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns. An MRI revealed a left scaphoid fracture.
"He will be out indefinitely and further updates to his progress will be provided when available," the team said in a statement.
Reid has started 11 out of 68 games this season. He was averaging 11.5 points on 53.7% shooting and 4.9 rebounds, which are career highs for Reid.
