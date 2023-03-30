Wolves' Rudy Gobert implies officiating helped Suns win: "It's really not fair every night"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert did not hold back in a post game press conference Wednesday evening.

Although the Wolves started out great, the team lost to the Phoenix Suns in Kevin Durant's home debut. The loss means Minnesota stays in the play-in at No. 7 seed for now.

The Timberwolves - and particularly center Gobert - were irritated about a 27-12 advantage in free throw attempts for the Suns.

After the game, Gobert basically said that the NBA is actively conspiring against the Timberwolves as part of a big-market/big-name-players playoff agenda.

"It's really not fair every night," Gobert said. "I have been in this league for 10 years and I try to always give the benefit of the doubt, but it is hard for me to think that they are not trying to help (the Suns) win tonight."

Rudy Gobert #27 David Berding / Getty Images

Gobert didn't stop there.

"It is hard for me to think that they didn't try to have the Warriors win the other night or the Sacramento Kings the other night. It is just so obvious as a basketball player. I have been in this league for so long and it is disrespectful."

The Suns' Devin Booker scored 29 points, Durant had 16 points and eight rebounds in his home debut and the team won its third straight game.