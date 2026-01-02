Snowmobile trails near Twin Cities are active, thanks to early winter weather

After a couple of years of lackluster winters, snowmobiles are once again a common sight across Minnesota.

Early season, snow and cold have given many trails the snowpack they need. Winter fun comes with the fresh snow, but so do challenges.

"The last couple years we actually had to go up north because we didn't have any down here," said snowmobiler Brian Wittke.

The Inver Grove Heights Trail runs 8 miles to the town of Coates. But if you know how these trails connect, you can ride all the way to Iowa. That's something you couldn't do most of last year.

"We actually bought these sleds last year and we rode once. And that was it because there wasn't much snow to be had," said Matt Jackson.

It's been a couple years since the Inver Grove Heights Snowmobile Club, and others, have seen snow like this. And with fresh powder comes a new set of rules.

"We've already had a couple safety classes at other clubs because there are a lot of rules of snowmobiling," said Jim Smeby.

Smeby has been with the Inver Grove Heights club for 53 of its 55 years. He said too much time away from the trails means riders often need a refresher on what they can do and can't do. In Minnesota, anyone born after December 31, 1976 needs to pass a safety course in order to get a certificate for trail riding.

"The younger kids have to carry that with them all the time because if they get stopped, the DNR may ask for that safety certificate," said Smeby.

Smeby said with more trail activity now, trespassing also becomes an issue. In Dakota County, a farmer took away a section of trail on his property because riders were veering off it.

"What happens as the snow gets beat up on the trail, they go off the trail to find more snow. And the trail is only 20 feet wide. Anything outside of that is trespassing," said Smeby.

But Smeby said if the weather continues to cooperate, and riders follow the rules, this could be the best winter in years.

"Overall, just way better. Way better conditions out here," said Wittke.

Many of the state's nearly 200 snowmobile clubs are run by volunteers, and they are always looking for more people to help with trail maintenance and safety. You can find more information here.