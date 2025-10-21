Winter sports lovers, businesses keeping fingers crossed for colder, snowy winter

Even though leaves are still falling from trees, Tuesday's brisk, chillier weather is a reminder that a Minnesota winter is right around the corner, at least in theory.

For cold and snow lovers, our last two winters have been a disappointment.

"Been pretty bad," said Jim Smeby, secretary of Inver Grove Heights Snowmobile Club. "Last year, there was only three weekends that you could actually snowmobile."

Smeby has been a member of the group for more than 50 years, so he knows what a traditional Minnesota winter should look like.

"You kind of feel for the people that bought these brand new sleds for $15,000-20,000 and they don't have a chance to use them," said Smeby.

Some potentially good news on the horizon after two warmer, less snowy winters: NOAA is now predicting a greater-than-average chance for more snow and cold beginning in December.

The outlook is based on a weak La Niña pattern, which typically make winters more "wintery."

"If there's snow it only adds to the activities," said Dawn Southworth, managing director at Grand View Lodge.

Southworth says the Nisswa-based resort is lucky to have plenty of indoor activities, like their pool and spa. Still, she is hoping for a real winter, at least for those who snowshoe and ski at the resort.

"It would be great if it happens and we're definitely crossing our fingers," said Southworth.

A snowy winter benefits not only snowmobilers, but also the Minnesota economy, Smeby said.

"A lot of these people up north, the bar owners and the hotels, that's the only business they get in the wintertime is really from snowmobilers or ice fishermen," said Smeby.