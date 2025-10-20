Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Week begins with wind, scattered showers in Minnesota

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

It'll be a windy and wet start to the work week in Minnesota.

Monday will be breezy, with rain to the north and west of the Twin Cities in the morning. By lunchtime, the metro could see scattered showers. Expect a high around 59.

WCCO

After some dry time, more rain will arrive Tuesday morning. Clouds and scattered showers will continue throughout the day. Some snow is possible up north, but nothing impactful is expected. Highs will drop to the upper 40s, with wind gusts of around 40 mph possible.

Temperatures stay near normal after Tuesday, with sunshine returning midweek.

Another system may bring a round of rain by late Sunday or early next week.    

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue