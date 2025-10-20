Week begins with wind, scattered showers in Minnesota

It'll be a windy and wet start to the work week in Minnesota.

Monday will be breezy, with rain to the north and west of the Twin Cities in the morning. By lunchtime, the metro could see scattered showers. Expect a high around 59.

WCCO

After some dry time, more rain will arrive Tuesday morning. Clouds and scattered showers will continue throughout the day. Some snow is possible up north, but nothing impactful is expected. Highs will drop to the upper 40s, with wind gusts of around 40 mph possible.

Temperatures stay near normal after Tuesday, with sunshine returning midweek.

Another system may bring a round of rain by late Sunday or early next week.