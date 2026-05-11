Former Winona high school teacher sentenced for 3 counts of criminal sexual conduct

A former Winona, Minnesota, teacher and track coach accused of having sexual relations with three different high school students has been sentenced, court records said.

Eric Birth, 32, was sentenced by a Winona County judge on Thursday to 90 months. At least two-thirds of that sentence will be spent in prison.

In June 2023, police said they received an anonymous complaint that Birth had a sexual relationship with a former student while they were still at Winona Senior High School, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators met with the student, who said that during one encounter with Birth in 2022, he sexually assaulted them in a vehicle, the court document said.

Two other victims reported having a sexual relationship with Birth, one in 2017 and another in 2016.

Birth was initially charged in 2024 with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. One of the counts was dropped as part of a plea agreement, court records show.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.