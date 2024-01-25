Winona man charged in sextortion scheme that targeted girls as young as 9

MINNEAPOLIS — A 30-year-old Winona man has been charged for his alleged role in an online sextortion scheme that targeted more than 60 young girls, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Thursday.

From April 2022 to June 2023, Valentin Silva Quintana is alleged to have used social media apps to threaten, sexually manipulate and exploit girls primarily between the ages of 9 and 12 years old. He has been charged with 13 counts of production of child pornography, and one count each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Charging documents say Quintana knew most of the girls' ages and lied about his age, posing as a minor girl. He allegedly used images and videos of "youthful appearing girls" to make his communications seems more believable.

MORE NEWS: Two men charged in north Minneapolis murder still on the run

Quintana is said to have used a wide range of tactics, from offering to be a friend or romantic partner, or by offering victims money. He would often convince girls to send him a sexual photo or video or would covertly record them engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He would then threaten to send the content to their friends and family unless they produced more sexual images and videos for him, according to court documents.

Law enforcement say they believe there may still be additional victims and encourage anyone with information to contact Homeland Security Investigations by calling 866-347-2423.