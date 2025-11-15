Watch CBS News
Weather

Windy day brings cooler air, afternoon sunshine

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso,
Lisa Meadows
Lisa Meadows
Meteorologist
Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.
Read Full Bio
Lisa Meadows

/ CBS Minnesota

After record breaking heat on Friday, an overnight cold front has brought the temps down to the 50s for the metro area and high 30s to low 40s for other parts of the state. 

Winds up to 30 mph are moving across the state and is bringing that cooler air. 

inx-sat-8a-news-aircheck-11-15-2025.jpg
WCCO

Highs Saturday are expected to be in the low 50s with sunshine throughout the afternoon. Overnight into Sunday the temps drop back down to the upper 20s and 30s with clear night skies. 

Sunday will also see plenty of sunshine. Tailgaters at the Vikings Bears game can expect upper 30s, but we are expected to be in the 40s by mid-day.  

The 40 degree temps are expected to remain through the start of the work week, but Monday night brings a system that will increase cloud coverage and the potential for rain or snow. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue