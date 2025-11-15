Windy day brings cooler air, afternoon sunshine

After record breaking heat on Friday, an overnight cold front has brought the temps down to the 50s for the metro area and high 30s to low 40s for other parts of the state.

Winds up to 30 mph are moving across the state and is bringing that cooler air.

WCCO

Highs Saturday are expected to be in the low 50s with sunshine throughout the afternoon. Overnight into Sunday the temps drop back down to the upper 20s and 30s with clear night skies.

Sunday will also see plenty of sunshine. Tailgaters at the Vikings Bears game can expect upper 30s, but we are expected to be in the 40s by mid-day.

The 40 degree temps are expected to remain through the start of the work week, but Monday night brings a system that will increase cloud coverage and the potential for rain or snow.