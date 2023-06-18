Wildfire in BWCAW was caused by human, US Forest Service says

SUPERIOR NATIONAL FOREST, Minn. -- Forest officials have determined a wildfire burning in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness was caused by a human.

The U.S. Forest Service said the exact cause remains under scrutiny, but investigators determined Saturday that human actions sparked the fire.

The wildfire on June 14, 2023. US Forest Service

The fire was first detected Tuesday between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake, according to the forest service.

On Sunday, officials said the fire's current size is 22 acres and it is 65% contained.

A portion of the BWCAW has been closed due to the fire, and emergency fire restrictions are also in effect.