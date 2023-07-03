Wild trade for veteran forward Patrick Maroon

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild announced Sunday the addition of veteran forward Patrick Maroon via trade.

Maroon comes from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Wild also added Max Cajkovic in return for a seventh-round pick in next year's draft.

The 35-year-old Maroon has 12 years of NHL experience with the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues and the Lightning. He has won three Stanley Cups.

Maroon has 117 career goals and 171 assists. He also led the league in penalty minutes last season.

The other piece of the trade, 22-year-old Cajkovic, spent last season with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, where he had 27 points in 41 games.