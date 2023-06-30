Wild's Brock Faber spends summer processing NHL and NCAA postseasons

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild hope to get a full season from defenseman Brock Faber, a former second-round pick.

Faber is currently having a classic Minnesota summer.

"A lotta cabin time. Lotta golf," said the 20-year-old from Maple Grove. "Lotta hanging out with friends. Growing up here, I know just about everyone. It's special to be so close to home and enjoy weekends and the beautiful summer. Minnesota is obviously my favorite place ever."

But Faber is not your average Minnesotan. This spring, he and the Gophers lost in the National Championship game, then two days later Faber debuted in the NHL with the Wild, and subsequently played in all six playoff games.

The defenseman told reporters repeatedly that he would process this crazy time in his hockey career when the summer came. So now that it's summer, has he?

"Yes and no," said Faber. "It still feels a little surreal knowing that I got to play for the Wild in the playoffs. Still, two very unfortunate endings. Which still sting and obviously will for a while.

Brock Faber CBS

In a way, Faber got two postseason disappointments for the price of one hockey season.

"It was a lot of ups and downs," said Faber, who won't turn 21 until August. "Losing in the national championship, that's definitely the hardest thing I've ever had to go through."

But still, a lot of positives have been processed, too.

"You sit back and think about it and it puts on a smile on your face, obviously," Faber said. "Knowing that I've had the opportunity to play for the Wild and am gonna have the opportunity next year and years to come," he said.

Faber has played in eight NHL games. He'll have a major role for the Wild next season.

"Just trying to get my body prepared for 82 games," said Faber, who has been working out at the TRIA Rink facility in St. Paul multiple times a week. "It's a different beast playing that many, especially against the best players in the world."

But for now, it's training, and spending his first pro offseason here at home.

"I dreamed to play here obviously," said Faber. "It's perfect. Couldn't have drawn it up any better."