Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber having offensive outburst in NHL playoffs

Brock Faber's third career pro hockey game was a playoff game. That was three years ago. Fast forward to the present, and the 23-year-old has taken a huge step forward offensively in these playoffs.

"Especially in college, I would sit back and just try not to get scored on every single game and I wouldn't do much offensively at all," said the Wild defenseman. "Just because I hated getting scored on."

Faber has come a long way in a short time since trading maroon and gold at the University of Minnesota for the green and red of the Wild. It's showing up in this first-round playoff series. The Maple Grove, Minnesota, native has three goals in four games.

"We talked after last season about some things he could do better," said Wild head coach John Hynes. "Moving the puck a little bit quicker, knowing what to do with the puck before he gets it, quicker in transition."

Faber had 15 goals in the regular season. Nine of them came after D-partner Quinn Hughes was acquired. Picking his spots is becoming second nature.

"He's got a big engine," said Hughes. "He can really skate. Covers so much ground, so much ice. Ultra competitive. He's got a great shot."

"I've really learned a lot about noticing when there is opportunities to jump and when there is opportunities to push," said Faber. "Obviously, when (Hughes) has the puck there's a lot of eyes on him. So yes, that takes pressure off me when I get it."