Brock Faber gets 8-year, $68 million extension with Minnesota Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have signed one of their best young stars to a long-term contract.

Defenseman Brock Faber signed an eight-year, $68 million extension with the Wild, the team announced Monday. It will keep him with the team through the 2032-2033 season.

Faber finished second in Calder Trophy voting last season. The award is given to the league's top rookie. He was also named to the All-Rookie team.

Brock Faber #7 of the Minnesota Wild warms up prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Xcel Energy Center on March 30, 2024 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Kings drafted Faber in 2020 and later traded him to the Wild. In his rookie season, he played all 82 games and logged the most time on ice by a rookie in almost a quarter-century. He finished with 47 points, the second-highest for a rookie in franchise history behind Kirill Kaprizov (51).

The 21-year-old is a true hometown kid, having grown up in Maple Grove and played college hockey for the University of Minnesota.