Wild sign defenseman Faber fresh from NCAA runner-up Gophers

The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Brock Faber to a standard three-year, entry-level contract on Sunday, a day after the Minnesota Gophers lost in the NCAA championship game.

Faber was scheduled to travel with the Wild to Chicago for their game against the Blackhawks on Monday. The Wild have three regular-season games remaining, with their playoff spot clinched and the Central Division title still within reach.

The 20-year-old Faber had four goals and 23 assists in 38 games for Minnesota this season, his third with the Gophers. The native of Maple Grove, Minnesota, was a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award winner.

The right-shot Faber finished his college career with seven goals and 46 assists in 97 games with a plus-54 rating.

Faber was drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Kings in 2020 and traded to the Wild last summer along with a 2022 first-round draft pick for left wing Kevin Fiala.

The Gophers lost in overtime to Quinnipiac for the championship on Saturday.