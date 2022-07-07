Wild enter 2022 NHL draft with 2 first round picks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- After a disappointing first round playoff exit by the winningest team in franchise history, the cash-strapped Wild will look to add some impactful players in the first round of the NHL draft Thursday.

The team has two first round picks -- No. 19, which they received from the Los Angeles Kings in a trade for Kevin Fiala, and No. 24. While they're picking much too low to have a shot at the top prospects, their first-rounders -- coupled with two more in the second round -- will hopefully yield some core contributors down the line.

In their latest mock draft, NHL.com writers Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale both have the Wild taking a winger at 19. Kimelman pitched Jimmy Snuggerud, a Chaska-born skater set to play for the University of Minnesota next season. Morreale went with Slovakian right wing Filip Mesar, who he called "a strong skater with a good understanding of the game."

At 24, Kimelman chose Luca Del Bel Belluz, a 6-foot Canadian center "with strong puck control skills and quick hands that make him effective in tight spaces." Morreale, meanwhile, thinks 24 is the spot to take Snuggerud.

Barring any trades, this will be the third time the Wild pick twice in the first round. In 2011, the team selected Jonas Brodin at 10th overall and Zack Phillips at No. 28. While Phillips flamed out, Brodin just signed a seven-year, $42 million contract extension with the Wild before last season.

Last year's draft was the second time the Wild picked two first rounders, taking goalie Jesper Wallstedt 20th and Carson Lambos 26th. Wallstedt is one of the goaltending-needy Wild's top prospects. Lambos had 47 points in 51 games for the Western Hockey League's Winnipeg Ice last season.

The 2021-2022 Wild finished with the most wins and points in franchise history, but lost to the St. Louis Blues in six games in the opening round of the playoffs.

The NHL announced 2022-2023 schedules on Wednesday. The Wild open the year at home on Oct. 13 against the New York Rangers.