Watch CBS News

Minnesota Wild team dog finds home with veteran

The team adopted Celly from Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue last summer on a one-year training contract to be raised as a future service dog. WCCO’s Reg Chapman shares the story of the veteran who will take Celly home.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.