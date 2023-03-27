"Who wants to live life like that?": Neighbors speak out after 6 shot near Girl Scouts building

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Residents are demanding solutions after a hail of bullets sent six teenagers to the hospital, and shattered the windows of vans in a Girl Scout parking lot in Brooklyn Center Sunday night.

According to police, in that parking lot, two groups of teenagers, one group having problems with the other. Inside the girl scouts center, a troop meeting with young girls. This happened shortly before sundown.

When Brooklyn Center police arrived they say they found 50 shell casings scattered around in the parking lot. They said 50 shots were fired from three different caliber weapons.

Everyone inside the Girl Scout Center was safe, and police did not find any victims at the scene. But minutes later, reports from a local hospital that six young victims, all under the age of 18, were being treated for threatening gunshot wounds.

"You know I was very sad, I will admit that, and disappointed," Deb Drury said.

Drury has lived in the neighborhood for 38 years. Shaken by the shooting, she prefers to concentrate on the things that make her community special.

"There is North Point Park. It's a great park, I love it. The school, it's been a great school. My daughter went through North Point school as well as the Girl Scout building -- that's where she started out as a Daisy and then on her path being a Girl Scout. And our neighbors are great," Drury said.

She believes most people want to see this younger generations succeed, get beyond all the violence.

"There are a lot of people that want things to improve and get better and we just have to really make a stand in everybody's neighborhood everywhere," Drury said.

For the young people involved, her heart is heavy. More than anything, she wants them to make better choices

"Try and live a good life, because who wants to live life like that? Because you're constantly looking behind your back like as to who is going to be taking you down. It's easier to focus on what I need to do to improve my life and be happy," Drury said,

Brooklyn Center Police told WCCO they do have solid leads as to who may be behind the shooting. But no one is under arrest yet.