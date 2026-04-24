Who did the Vikings draft? Meet 2026 first-round pick Caleb Banks

The Minnesota Vikings took a big swing in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, selecting the uber-athletic but injury-plagued defensive tackle Caleb Banks out of Florida.

Banks certainly fills a need for the Vikings, who let DTs Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave walk this offseason and haven't invested a premium pick in the position since 2013.

Here's everything you need to know about the newest member of the Vikings.

How big is Banks?

Banks is listed as 6 feet, 6 inches tall and 327 pounds, according to CBS Sports. That's bigger than any other DT on the Vikings' roster by several inches and a few pounds. Though his athleticism gives him plenty of pass-rushing juice, his size could allow him to plug the middle of the line, too.

Where did Banks play college ball?

Banks started his college career at Louisville before transferring to Florida. He spent three years with the Gators before declaring for the draft, during which time he amassed 5 1/2 sacks, 48 total tackles and three forced fumbles.

What's the deal with his foot injury?

Banks played just three games this past season due to a foot injury, then fractured the same foot right before the NFL Combine in February.

After the Vikings called his name, Banks told the media the second injury was "just a little freak accident" and "everything's good going forward."

"So at the moment right now, just taking it one day at a time," he said. "I'm getting better, getting healthy so I can go out there and perform when that time comes. I'm feeling good, feeling great. I just got a CT scan, CT went well."

Vikings interim GM Rob Brzezinski and head coach Kevin O'Connell both seemed comfortable with his medical evaluations, too.

"We have the best doctors in the country, if not the world. We have complete confidence in them," Brzezinski said. "There's nothing without risk in any player you select, but we feel very good about where Caleb will be when it's time to go to training camp. So we're comfortable with the injury."

O'Connell added the Vikings "feel strongly" about Banks' health and "expect Caleb to have a big-time impact in 2026 and beyond."

What have the Vikings said about Banks?

Brzezinski called Banks "the very, very best player on the defensive line in the draft."

"His traits are off the charts. You don't find guys like this," he said. "I don't even think he realizes how good he can be."

O'Connell said Banks is "a top-10 caliber talent."

"Can't wait to coach this player. He loves football, wants to be coached hard and ultimately believes that the Minnesota Vikings is a great place for him to come and try to maximize who he is as a player, not only now, but where we think he can take this thing throughout his career with the type of talent and ability that he has," O'Connell said.

"There's some highlight-worthy things that — first step, hand usage, violence," the head coach added. "He's got the ability to push the pocket from just a strength and mass standpoint, but it's the movement skills, specifically in our defense, that is so valuable."

What has Banks said about the Vikings?

Banks said Vikings defensive assistant Ryan Nielsen was the first coach to visit him during the entire draft process. Banks was also one of the players the Vikings invited to Minnesota for a pre-draft meeting.

"I was hoping that it was the Vikings," Banks said. "I loved everything that I seen when I went there, from the people to the players and the coaches and just the whole atmosphere around in Minnesota."

What do the experts think of the pick?

CBS Sports' draft analysts aren't fans of the move. Carter Bahns and Mike Renner each gave it a D grade.

"The Vikings must not have any concerns about Caleb Banks' foot, because using the No. 18 pick on a defensive lineman who has battled multiple injuries over the past year is otherwise a questionable move," Bahns wrote.

Renner called it "a big swing" due to the injuries, but admitted "Banks is the most prodigious physical talent in this defensive tackle class."

Josh Edwards ranked the pick 22nd out of the 32 first-rounders.

"There are concerns about the struggle of Banks' foot, but not about the player and his capabilities," Edwards wrote. "He is a long interior defender who will collapse the pocket in Brian Flores' defense, but he has to do a better job of finishing."