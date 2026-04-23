Vikings' draft captain Rob Brzezinski touts "really good synergy" with head coach Kevin O'Connell

Rob Brzezinski is keeping the makeup of the draft room pretty similar to previous years in his first time calling the shots. But let's be clear, the way he and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell work together in this process will determine its success.

"I just feel like we have really good synergy," said Brzezinski. "Me working with the personnel staff and the football staff and KO with the coaching staff. Getting alignment on both sides and then working together to get alignment amongst us."

"Really, really good back and forth," said O'Connell. "In many ways, there's a lot of agreement on players and when there's not, we find good outcomes, we find good solutions. And that's all credited to not only our people, we've got great people here, but the leadership Rob has shown."

The Vikings have pick number 18 in the first round and four selections in the top 100. Brzezinski has been involved in the process for decades and has a straightforward plan.

"Once we have the board stacked, hopefully objectively, based on ability, then we identify who are the best fits for the Minnesota Vikings," said Brzezinski. "But we want to make sure we're not passing a unique talent to fill a need for today. A player that might not have the most impact in 2026 but could be a cornerstone for 2027."

Running back or center could be offensive positions targeted. And once again, the secondary needs an infusion of talent.

"You never know what's gonna happen in the draft," said Brzezinski. "You just try to have all the conversations ahead, particularly at 18. In the first round, you can have almost every conversation as far as who may or may not be there."