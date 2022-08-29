While the State Patrol's focus is safe roads, troopers are doing more to bolster public safety

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's State Patrol day at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Troopers are on hand to talk traffic, safety, education, and meet with Minnesotans from across the state.

Minnesota State Patrol day began back in 2004, but since then the duties of state troopers have expanded.

WCCO's Reg Chapman spoke with the chief of the State Patrol to get his thoughts on how troopers are called upon more to help with public safety.

Walking the grounds of the State Fair, Col. Matt Langer is reminded of how his troopers are more visible to the public now than ever before.

"Our number one mission is traffic safety, that's never changed, that's still just true [today] as it was in 1929," Langer said. "But we are doing lots of things to try and help out across the metro, Minneapolis, University of Minnesota, here at the State Fair."

The Minnesota State Patrol now plays a vital role in enhancing public safety by joining forces with other law enforcement agencies.

"I think if we are honest in Minnesota there is no agency big enough to do public safety alone," Langer said. "We work together, we have to work together, that's what the public expects of us, and if we do that, we're better."

State Patrol troopers and the tools they use play a big role.

In recent years, troopers have been called upon to protect the Minnesota Sate Capitol or assist during a the unrest in the Twin Cities after the murder of George Floyd.

"We can provide a lot of value, so whether it's our helicopter, our canine drug-sniffing dog, our crash reconstruction specialist, commercial vehicle inspections, we can do a lot of things that promote public safety, both from education and enforcement perspectives, " Langer said.

The State Patrol helicopter is a big asset, it has a 97 percent apprehension rate when used in a pursuit. It also helps identify those responsible for street racing, a big problem across the metro.

"We've been attacking the street racing problem all year long, and a lot of other agencies are helping us. Our helicopter really is the number one strategy right now," Langer said.

Troopers now must be multi-skilled.

Not only do they work with specialized units designed to identify and arrest people responsible for the rise in gun violence, they don't lose sight of their primary duty, keeping the state's highways and road safe.

"The number of people driving 100 mph or more is about double what it used to be, so we are out there in full force, and we're making a difference," Langer said. "Traffic fatalities are down over last year."

A new cadet class is underway, and the State Patrol is looking for new candidates starting next week.

The Minnesota State Patrol is actively seeking to diversify its ranks, especially looking for female candidates.