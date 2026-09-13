Where to watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers? What to know before today's game

The Minnesota Vikings open the 2026 regular season Sunday against the Green Bay Packers with a new quarterback under center and a Green Bay team missing two of its biggest stars.

Vikings fans will finally get the chance to see veteran quarterback Kyler Murray make his first full start for Minnesota. Head coach Kevin O'Connell named Murray starting QB last month following a competition with second-year player J.J. McCarthy, who is listed as third-string on the team's depth chart behind Carson Wentz.

Minnesota is hoping Murray can help reignite All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson's production after a relatively quiet season by his standards. Jefferson caught 84 passes for 1,048 yards and two touchdowns during the 2025 regular season. The 27-year-old was named No. 19 on the NFL Top 100.

The Packers will be without two of their top stars in Sunday's game, running back Josh Jacobs and linebacker Micah Parsons.

The NFL in August placed Jacobs on the commissioner's exempt list after he was charged with battery and criminal damage to property in connection with an altercation in May with his girlfriend. Jacobs pleaded no contest to the charges Thursday. The exempt list prevents the three-time Pro Bowl running back from playing or practicing but allows him to keep receiving a paycheck. Fellow running back Marshawn Lloyd is expected to take the majority of the carries for Green Bay on Sunday.

Parsons is recovering from a torn ACL, which he sustained in a game in December against the Denver Broncos.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Vikings and Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

How can you watch the Vikings vs. the Packers on cable?

Fans can watch the game on WCCO-TV. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Where can you stream the Vikings vs. the Packers?

Sunday's Vikings-Packers game will be streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+.

Who is favored to win between the Vikings and Packers?

The Vikings are 1.5-point favorites to win in Week 1, according to CBS Sports.

When was the last time the Vikings and Packers faced off?

Minnesota and Green Bay last met on Jan. 4 in Minneapolis. The Vikings got the better of the Packers in the matchup, winning 16-3.

Who leads the all-time series between the Vikings and Packers?

The Packers lead the all-time series against the Vikings 67-61-3, according to Pro Football Reference.

What's left on the Vikings' and Packers' 2026 schedules?

Here is the rest of Minnesota's 2026 schedule:

Week 2: Vikings @ Chicago Bears, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m.

Week 3: Vikings @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sept. 27 at 3:05 p.m.

Week 4: Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins, Oct. 4 at 3:05 p.m.

Week 5: Vikings @ New Orleans Saints, Oct. 11 at 12 p.m.

Week 6: Bye week

Week 7: Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts, Oct. 25 at 12 p.m.

Week 8: Vikings @ Detroit Lions, Nov. 1 at 12 p.m.

Week 9: Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov. 9 at 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 10: Vikings @ Green Bay Packers, Nov. 15 at 12 p.m.

Week 11: Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers, Nov. 22 at 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football in Mexico City)

Week 12: Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons, Nov. 29 at 12 p.m.

Week 13: Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers, Dec. 6 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 14: Vikings @ New England Patriots, Dec. 10 at 7:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15: Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, Dec. 20 at 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: Vikings vs. Washington Commanders, Dec. 27, time TBD

Week 17: Vikings @ New York Jets, Jan. 3, 2027, at 12 p.m.

Week 18: Vikings vs. Chicago Bears, Jan. 10, 2027, time TBD

Here's what lies ahead for Green Bay for the rest of the 2026 season:

Week 2: Packers @ New York Jets, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m.

Week 3: Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sept. 24 at 7:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 4: Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m.

Week 5: Packers vs. Chicago Bears, Oct. 11 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 6: Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys, Oct. 18 at 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 7: Packers @ Detroit Lions, Oct. 25 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 8: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers, Oct. 29 at 7:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 9: Packers @ New England Patriots, Nov. 8 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 10: Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 15 at 12 p.m.

Week 11: Bye week

Week 12: Packers @ Los Angeles Rams, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. (Thanksgiving Eve)

Week 13: Packers @ New Orleans Saints, Dec. 6 at 12 p.m.

Week 14: Packers vs. Buffalo Bills, Dec. 13 at 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 15: Packers vs. Miami Dolphins, Dec. 20 at 12 p.m.

Week 16: Packers @ Chicago Bears, Dec. 25 at 12 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 17: Packers vs. Houston Texans, Jan. 4, 2027, at 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 18: Packers vs. Detroit Lions, Jan. 10, 2027, time TBD

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