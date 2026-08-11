Minnesota Vikings name Kyler Murray starting QB for 2026 season, coach says

Veteran Kyler Murray has won the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback job, a source told WCCO's Mike Max on Tuesday. Head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed the move at an afternoon news conference.

Murray, a two-time Pro Bowler and former No. 1 overall pick, was the favorite over J.J. McCarthy, whose sophomore season plagued by injuries and poor play necessitated a competition this offseason.

The 29-year-old Murray started just five games last year, completing 68.3% of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 173 yards and another touchdown on the ground. The Arizona Cardinals released him this offseason and handed their starting job to Jacoby Brissett, Murray's former backup. Murray was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and made the Pro Bowl each of the next two seasons.

Though the Vikings drafted McCarthy with the 10th overall pick just two years ago, a rookie season lost to injury and inconsistent play last year prompted them to seek other options at the QB spot. McCarthy missed 24 of 34 possible games in the first two years of his career. In 10 starts last season, he completed 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also ran for 181 yards and four scores.

"I think he's demonstrated what he's capable of, both the experience he has, playing at a high level in this league but also his experience of coming in here, being challenged, and I think he's shown enough to really project with the right prerequisite now of work for a starter, leading into a camp, that we can get the rhythm, the timing," O'Connell said.

Barring another move by the Vikings, McCarthy, 23, will now back up Murray. Murray, like McCarthy, has dealt with multiple injuries in his career — since 2021, he's played just one full season — so it's entirely possible McCarthy will see the field this season. The Vikings also have veteran Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer, who both started games for them last season, on the roster.

This will mark the fifth different Week 1 starter in O'Connell's six seasons as the Vikings' head coach. He's still seeking his first playoff win with the team.

The Vikings start the season at home Sept. 13 against the Green Bay Packers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that Murray won the job.