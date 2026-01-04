Vikings get Justin Jefferson past the 1,000-yard mark in the final game of a trying season

Justin Jefferson finally passed the 1,000-yard mark in the last game of the season for the Minnesota Vikings.

With his fifth catch on Sunday against the rival Green Bay Packers, a simple hitch route he turned into a 17-yard gain, the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver hit the four-digit mark for the sixth consecutive year. Jefferson immediately received a loud ovation from the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd.

"He should never play a season for the Minnesota Vikings and not get to those numbers," said coach Kevin O'Connell, who routinely praised Jefferson's attitude and leadership throughout the season despite career lows in every significant category for the two-time All-Pro.

Jefferson was again roundly cheered in the third quarter when he passed the 100-yard mark for the first time in 12 games. He finished Minnesota's 16-3 victory over the Packers with eight receptions for 101 yards on 11 targets.

The only other receivers in NFL history to start their careers with six straight 1,000-yard seasons were Randy Moss (1998-2003) and Mike Evans (2014-19).

Jefferson has the most receiving yardage (8,480) all time over a player's first six years in the league. This was by far his most difficult season, with the Vikings' offense frequently struggling throughout the developmental process for quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who missed seven games due to injuries.

"Definitely relieved, just off of a difficult year, emotionally and physically, to come out with the attitude of trying to finish the game and trying to leave a mark and show the world that I'm still the best receiver in the league," Jefferson said. "It definitely felt great just to get that accolade and to really go into the offseason with a good taste in my mouth, but it's definitely on to more work, on to getting my young 'un right, making sure that we don't have the same outcome this season."